In his third State of the State address, Gov. Doug Ducey laid out an ambitious and potentially pricey agenda that left lawmakers on both sides of the aisle nodding in approval and asking the same question: How is the state going to pay for all this?Read More »
Legislature elects new Senate and House leaders
The Arizona Legislature has convened its 2017 session and the House and Senate have formally elected new leaders for the session.Read More »
3 best known Arizona sheriffs out in new year
Arizona's three most populous counties now have new sheriffs after the election defeats of top lawmen in Pima and Maricopa counties and the decision by the Pinal County sheriff to make a failed bid for a congressional seat.Read More »
Arizona amends education standards, adds cursive requirement
Arizona will require public schools to teach cursive handwriting as one of a number of new education standards approved by the state Board of Education.Read More »
Goldwater Institute takes aim at occupational licensing that limits competition
The Goldwater Institute wants to make it easier for Arizonans to challenge licensing requirements that the conservative organization views as unnecessary or unduly burdensome and protectionist.Read More »
