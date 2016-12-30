Donald Trump’s candidacy roiled Arizona’s Republican establishment, just as it did in most other states.Read More »
Trump dominated Arizona’s political scene throughout 2016
Arizona Supreme Court declines to block Prop 206
Ducey’s budget office, legislative leaders seek to block Prop 206
Republicans, not Latinos, doomed Arpaio
Do you have $1 billion to spare? What Obamacare repeal would look like for Arizona
Superior Court judge refuses to block minimum wage hike
Corporation Commission dooms net metering, adopts new rates for solar
Horses, handwriting and home sharing: Notable bills of 2016
Lawmakers this year filed 1,247 bills covering topics as diverse as campaign finance reform to protections for wild horses.Read More »
Lawmaker wants to make it easier to deny “unduly burdensome” publics records requests
House retreats feature 2 approaches: Fun for GOP, frugal work for Dems
Lesko claims solar firms violating her consumer protection laws
Stealing an American flag would be a felony under Kavanagh bill
Kavanagh bill would protect people who break into cars to save pets, children
New Arizona House speaker hires anti-abortion group’s lawyer
Outgoing House Speaker Gowan creates 2018 Senate committee
Year in Review: 2016 Photos of the Year
This year, obviously, brought a contentious election nationally, with Republican Donald Trump winning Arizona and the presidency. But we also saw pension reform, student protests, an attempt at marijuana legalization and months of tumult at the Department of Economic Security. Here are the best images from 2016.Read More »
Campaign finance reform kills dark money bot – for now
State will provide emergency funds to offset minimum wage hike
Mesnard says there may be legal grounds to overturn minimum wage hike
Provisional ballots drop but higher percentage thrown out, canvass shows
Trump names House PR person to staff, treasurer as adviser
Sheriff Joe Arpaio: Goodbye to posse is ‘last hurrah’
Maricopa County’s Nov. 8 election turnout lowest since 2000
Arizona amends education standards, adds cursive requirement
Arizona will require public schools to teach cursive handwriting as one of a number of new education standards approved by the state Board of Education.Read More »
Carter works on “grand plan” to enhance Arizona education funding
Proposals for overhauling Arizona school funding unveiled
Faculty, students see new role for Latin American studies in state, nation
Do you have $1 billion to spare? What Obamacare repeal would look like for Arizona
The financial fallout from repealing Obamacare without replacing it will make everything else Arizona’s policymakers have so far worried about look like small potatoes.Read More »
Time limit strikes back: Cut in aid to needy families costs DES millions
Policy designed to protect employees not followed at DES
Incorrect report on DES employee’s departure filed but never processed