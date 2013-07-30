FAQ – Frequently Asked Questions

Arizona Capitol Times ? How do I subscribe to To subscribe, simply click here, or click on “Subscribe” at the top of the homepage or call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time). How do I find my account number? Your 7-digit account number can be found on your subscription welcome email, on your newspaper label, or in any mailed notices sent from us. Please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) if you have trouble locating your account number. How can I find the expiration date of my subscription? With your username and password, you can access the Account Center from our home page. Your expiration date is clearly marked in the upper left corner of the Account Center. If you do not have a username and password, please register and then visit the Account Center again. What is my username and/or password? You need to register online to create a username and password. Your username will be the email address you used when ordering your subscription. If you know your username but not your password, go to the login page and click “forgot password.” Lastly, if you do not know either username or password, please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) for help. Can more than one person use the same username and password? No. You cannot share usernames and passwords. Our website allows access for only one user per subscription. How do I register for digital access? You must be a subscriber to gain access to locked-down and subscriber-only content. Click here to register your account for online access, or go to the subscribe page from the home page. Once there, click “Register your account for online access” and enter the requested information. Your 7-digit account number can be found on your subscription welcome email, on your newspaper label, or in any mailed notices sent from us. Once you are logged in, you can access need-to-read content, print a payment receipt, manage the delivery of your subscription, renew online and much more. How do I access the digital edition? You must be a subscriber to read the Digital Edition, an exact replica of the newspaper. On our home page, scroll down until you see a copy of the paper and a mention of the digital edition. Click and enter your username and password when prompted. Why doesn’t my login work? Some of our web sites have advanced subscription levels and offer news and information from multiple publications. Make sure you are accessing articles from the publication you subscribed to.

Clear your cookies & browser history and try again.

If you continue to have problems, please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time). How do I change my mailing or email address? With your username and password, you can change your address in the Account Center from our home page. Once there you can change your Delivery and Contact Information as well as your Online Account login. If you do not have a username and password, please register and then visit the Account Center again. When will I receive the special offer I was promised with my paid subscription? Please allow 4-6 weeks for your order to be processed and your gift to be shipped. Why am I no longer receiving my email alert? Several things can affect the delivery of your email to your inbox. The three most common reasons are: Your email was stopped by a spam filter. Check you Spam or Junk folder to see if our messages ended up there. Check with your IT department about white listing our emails.

You may have opted out of receiving messages from us. To sign up again, call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time).

Your email may have bounced or rejected mail from us in the past which prevents our servers from emailing to your address again. Please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) for help. Why didn’t I receive my paper today? There are several steps you can take to find out why you did not receive your paper today: Confirm that your subscription has not expired. With your username and password, access the Account Center from our home page. Your expiration date is clearly marked in the upper left corner of the Account Center. If it has expired, you may renew online or call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) to renew over the phone. Verify your mailing address. Your delivery information is also found in the Account Center. You can make any changes you need right there. Then call us at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) and we will send your missing copy to you right away. Call or email Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) or customerservice@thedolancompany.com. Sometimes there are problems with the Post Office or a local carrier. We will track down the problem and get your delivery problem resolved. How do I stop the delivery of my newspapers when I go on vacation? Please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time). What are the differences between subscription types and how much do they cost? You can compare subscription rates and the benefits of each type of subscription on our compare page. From the home page, click “Subscribe” then scroll to the middle of the page and click “Compare plans here.” Can I pay by check over the phone? No, all checks must be mailed to The Dolan Company, Subscription Services, SDS 12-2632, PO Box 86, Minneapolis, MN 55486. Why do I need to send payment to Minneapolis and not to the local address? Our accounting department is located in Minneapolis. Payments are processed faster, meaning your subscription starts quicker, if payment is sent directly to Minneapolis. Why can’t I renew my subscription online? You can renew your subscription online only if the rate and term of the subscription have not changed. Click here to login and renew your current subscription, or go to the subscribe page from the home page. Once there, click “Renew your subscription” and log into your account. If you are unable to renew online, please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) for help. How can I get a receipt of my payment? To get a receipt of your payment for tax or other purpose, log into the Account Center from our home page and click “Payment History.” How can I avoid the hassle of getting renewal notices? You can request that your subscription renew automatically every year with our AutoRenew option. Your credit card will be charged the 15th of the month (or closest business day) one month prior to your expiration date at the rate effective at the time of your renewal. Plus, an extra four weeks will be added to your subscription as a bonus. If you know you will renew, make it easy with AutoRenew and never get subscription reminders by mail, email or phone again. Call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) to activate your AutoRenewal subscription. What is the AutoRenew option? AutoRenew allows you to subscribe without the flurry of annoying renewal notices and phone calls. Your credit card is charged safely and automatically the 15th of the month (or closest business day) one month prior to your expiration date at the rate effective at the time of your renewal. You can choose between two AutoRenew options: Annual subscribers: Once a year your credit card is charged. You will receive four extra weeks added to your subscription every year when you change your subscription to Annual AutoRenew. Monthly subscribers: Every month your credit card is charged a small fraction of the annual rate. In the first thirty days of a monthly auto-renew option, you may be charged twice, once before and once on the 15th of that month. This will represent payment for the first two months and will happen only once. To make the switch to AutoRenew, please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time). Why was my credit card automatically charged? You chose to renew your subscription automatically. In doing so, your credit card was charged the 15th of the month (or closest business day) one month prior to your expiration date at the rate effective at the time of your renewal. If you feel your credit card was charged in error, please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday-Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time). Why did my subscription expire when I know payment was mailed? Sometimes payments are made late and the check is not processed in time to catch that last week of your subscription. But more often than not the payment is mailed without an order form or account number noted on the check. Please ask your accounting department to add this information when sending us payment so your renewal can be expedited. You can also switch to AutoRenew for automatic renewal and guarantee you never miss a beat. How can I avoid being overcharged / scammed for my subscription renewal? We’ve recently been made aware of an issue in our industry about customer subscription renewal payments being collected by unauthorized companies. While no one has reported this issue to our customer service department, we have been notified by other news providers that this has happened to their customers. If you receive a renewal notice from any entity claiming to represent Arizona Capitol Times other than: The Dolan Company

Alini Magazine Services

CSubs

EBSCO Information Services

Swets

William S. Hein & Company

Wolper Information Services Or you are asked to mail your payment anywhere other than: PO Box 86, Minneapolis, MN

PO Box 1667, Minneapolis, MN You are likely being targeted by an unauthorized company evidently wishing to overcharge you for your subscription renewal. If you are not certain that your renewal notice is legitimate, please contact our customer service department at 1-800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 9am to 8pm EST) and we will assist you. How do I get additional help? For any other questions regarding your subscription, please call Customer Service at 800-451-9998 (Monday – Friday, 7:00am to 6:00pm Mountain Time) or email us at customerservice@thedolancompany.com.