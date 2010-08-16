Quantcast
McCain hosting fundraiser for Waring (access required)

By: Jeremy Duda August 16, 2010 , 6:25 pm

U.S. Sen. John McCain will host a fundraiser for ex-staffer Jim Waring, giving the former lawmaker a cash infusion as he heads into the final week of his primary campaign.

6 comments

  1. Ted King
    August 17, 2010 , 9:07 am at 9:07 am

    These are two outstanding statesmen who have already proved themselves.

    These are statesmen that other candidates and elected representatives in the Senate and in the House aspire to become.

  2. Rachel
    August 17, 2010 , 10:23 pm at 10:23 pm

    Why do we want to send another career politician to Congress, which is exactly what Jim Waring is. Waring has never help a private sector job and this is the third office that he has decided to run for (State House, Treasurer, and now Congress). Not to mention his wife owns and operates a business in Virginia. Our country is at a crossroads, and it is our duty to protect it for generations to come. I do not want my children and grandchildren to be bogged down in debt, I want them to be proud to be Americans, but for that to happen we need to start making changes now, we need to put the country back on track before it is too late. We need a candidate that is willing to stand up to the liberal agenda in Washington, not one who is using this job as a stepping stone to bigger and better things, as Waring seems to be doing. Too often we see candidates that boast about their previous experience in politics, but we do not need any more politicians who are all talk. I want to see real results and a Congressman who is not afraid to stand up for what they believe, even if it is the hard thing to do.

