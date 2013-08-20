Quantcast
Paul Petersen selected as Maricopa County assessor

By: The Associated Press August 20, 2013 , 8:48 am

Paul Peterson and family (Photo / Maricopa County Assessor’s website)

Paul Petersen is the new assessor for Maricopa County.

The county Board of Supervisors on Monday unanimously selected Petersen for the job over 10 other applicants.

Petersen has been the Assessor’s Office’s public-information officer and government relations liaison since 2006.

Former Assessor Keith Russell resigned in June to become the East Mesa precinct’s justice of the peace.

As an appointee, Petersen will have to run for election to the seat in 2014 in order to complete Russell’s full unexpired term that runs through 2016.

The Assessor’s Office locates, identifies and values all forms of real property in Maricopa County.

3 comments

  1. Mary Tozer
    September 19, 2016 , 6:49 pm at 6:49 pm

    I want to know if Paul Petersen is a Democrat or a Republican?

  2. Sol Saguaro
    October 27, 2016 , 1:44 pm at 1:44 pm

    @Mary Tozer Petersen was appointed Assessor by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors. What do you think?

