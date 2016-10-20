Poll: Arizona voters still split on Prop 205 to legalize marijuana

About half of Arizona voters still support Proposition 205, the ballot measure to relax legal restrictions on recreational marijuana use, but the percentage of those opposed increased by two percentage points in recent weeks, according to the most recent Arizona Republic/Morrison/Cronkite News poll.
The poll of registered Arizona voters taken Oct. 10-15 showed the percentage of respondents in favor of Prop 205 remained steady at about 50 percent, while the percentage of respondents who oppose the measure went from about 40 to nearly 42 percent since an August poll. The percentage of undecided voters decreased from 10 percent to 8 percent.
“Voters are responding to the message that taxing and regulating the sale of marijuana is a better way to go,” said Barrett Marson, spokesman for the Campaign to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol.
Arizonans for Responsible Drug Policy have released a series of “No on 205” political ads in the recent weeks. One video features two former Colorado politicians who say their state’s legalization of marijuana was a “terrible mistake” that Arizona should not repeat.
A spokesman for the group did not return calls for comment Wednesday.
Arizona residents give several reasons for their stance on Prop 205. Tina Hussain, of Coolidge, supports the measure. She writes in an email that marijuana is “safer than opioids” for pain management.
Others, such as Jason Hein of Seligman, support marijuana use but oppose Prop 205, saying it doesn’t do enough to decriminalize marijuana possession. Cornelius Murphy, of Phoenix said he was undecided on what he called “a complex issue.” Murphy, in an email, says he would like to see people allowed to use marijuana to relieve anxiety but feels there should be serious restrictions to prevent misuse.
In August 2012, a few months before Colorado voters passed Amendment 64 to legalize recreational marijuana, Public Policy Polling released a pollshowing 47 percent of likely voters favored the amendment, according to Ballotpedia. Thirty-eight percent opposed it and 15 percent were undecided, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. That same year, Washington voters passed Initiative 502 to legalize recreational marijuana 10 months after an Elway Research poll found 48 percent of 411 likely voters polled supported the measure, Ballotpedia said. Forty-five percent opposed it and 7 percent were undecided, with a margin of error of plus or minus 5 percentage points.
The Morrison Institute contracted with Behavior Research Center to conduct the Arizona poll from Oct. 10-15. Using up-to-date voter registration lists, almost 1,700 live land-line and cellphone calls were used to obtain an average of 800 valid responses from registered voters per question. The interviews were conducted in English or Spanish. The margin of error fluctuates by question between +/- 2.3 to 4 percentage points.
http://Www.medicaljane.com want the proof that marijauna is not the monster you make it out to be, several documented studies, by healthcare professionals, I’m amazed you non 205ers, can actually speak, with so much poop in your mouth, enough of your lies, read the proposition completely, please try to comprehend what you read!!!!!!!!!!!!!
A good story would be to press for a comment of the no on prop 205 add running on networks that has been debunked by virtually every network. It has claimed Traffic deaths to have increased in Colorado due to Cannabis when Politifact debunked that commercials claim.
Then we have the issue of the look alike candies luring children, poison Control statistics do not bare out that it is any significant issue, we all know home baked pot brownies and rice crispy treats have been around for a long, long time. In 2014 Candy manufacturers such as Hershey aggressively eliminated them in Trademark suits and we have packaging laws regarding edibles.
Then we have the issue of 0 marijuana tax revenue going to Denver School, not a lie but exactly what prohibitionists do leave out important facts. Fact, Denver didn’t apply for that tax revenue as it was an option in Colorado State, lots of Schools applied and received funding.
Same old reefer madness but what is most maddening to me is some of our own who call themselves advocates, advocating against prop 205 and using the same tactics as the prohibitionists. Recently I was was trying to speak with such minded person who stated that there were no protections for recreational users from DWI. Arizona Capitol Times, including myself and many others heard Bill Montgomery complain he wouldn’t be able to get DWI convictions under prop 205 so which is it?
The sky is falling the sky is falling is what was claimed prior to prop 203 and even Bill Montgomery now says it is a success, of course that is after putting the fear of God into us as I’m sure will happen after prop 205 or ANY voter initiative. Are those otherwise advocates aware the likes of Drug Policy advisor DR. Mark Kleiman are lobbying to have the legislature take up the cause if prop 205 fails? Safer Az wont even get a bat and we all will be unhappy, hell I wouldn’t doubt if Bill Montgomery would get a piece of that pie just to gloat and laugh at us.
Mark my words at this point the fat cats on capital hill have just been stalling like they do when a highway project comes in sending their brother in law to buy up the land and negotiation for the off ramps to exit on that land. Advocates unite to pass prop 205, if you think there won’t be regulation and taxation its a pipe dream.
I have watched the ads from both sides in the last weeks. One can see and hear facts and also fiction, but what surprises me is the fact that elected officials are allowed to campaign against the prop 205 using dishonest statements and misleading facts.
As an elected official, there should be consequences for misinforming the electorate. Some things are up for debate, but others are facts. If one presents fiction as fact that person should lose the right to represent and occupy a public office. That’s the only way to promote critical thinking, science and honesty.
“Are U.S. kids who live in states with legal medical marijuana more likely to smoke pot?
The answer appears to be no, a new study suggests. However, the study did find that people over 25 were smoking more marijuana after the laws took effect.
‘There were only increases in marijuana use and in the perceived availability of marijuana use after the enactment of these laws among adults aged 26 and up,’ said study lead author Dr. Silvia Martins.
‘The laws seem to be working as expected with little unintended consequences for youth and young adults to date,’ added Martins, an associate professor of epidemiology at Columbia University’s Mailman School of Public Health in New York City.
‘There were fears that once medical marijuana laws were enacted and marijuana became more easily available, it would be diverted to recreational use by youth as well as adults,’ Martins said. Researchers, physicians and laypeople expressed this fear, she noted.
The study authors reviewed the results of annual national surveys done between 2004 and 2013. The surveys included more than 53,800 people over the age of 12.”
Although I am for prop 205, I’m not looking forward to living around those who can’t handle marijuana without being 10x more loud, obnoxious and careless. I know it will make me very happy to be able to use marijuana recreationally in my own home or back yard privately as a stress reliever. I don’t think it needs to be in your face, seeing and smelling it all day every day but I think that’s going to happen. I just know I can handle marijuana gracefully and for the most part privately but I think a lot of newbies can’t handle it like us old schools can and that worries me. I don’t want to see someone driving after smoking especially if they can’t handle it. Also, is this ounce limit shwag or chronic? The freeway is already so bad from ppl txting, they are always swerving and now those idiots are going to be high? Yikes. I would personally rather see the medical card expanded to stress and anxiety.
Sarah, If those “stoners” are getting 10x more loud, obnoxious and careless look to see what they are drinking, not what they are smoking.
Im voting on prop 205 . im an adult. My years of knowing i had A.D.D. and an Anger Disorder and anxiety disorder and other issues. Yet i dont qualify for medical marijuana what about for people. That can use it in a appropriate matter. But weve seaked out medical treatment for medical marijuana with my cases that had to continuously had to be tested several times but yet im 21 and still unable to obtain my marijuana id. Legalize marijuana! Let our people speak with voting yes. Protect our kids. protect and raise tax and revenue for our schools. Stop Criminalizing adults with marijuana already. Take it out permanently from black market decriminalize it! It was never meant for marijuana to be placed in black market. People have been useing the drug for billions or years let it go were reaching for the End of prohibition! We did this with alcohol now its times to make marijuana legal! Let our adults speak and beable to be safe users. Alcohol can never be used in any time of medicinal feature only to clean cuts and scraps and yet we have alcohol legal and thats a pspsychoactive drug also. Hear our people speak.
@Sarah – I have to say that I agree with most of your comment. I got my medical card and it has helped me incredibly. I have lower back problems, mild diabetic neuropathy and also some nerve issues due to a really bad bout with Lyme Disease in 2005. I am also a veteran diagnosed with PTSD and I find it helps greatly as a stress reliever. It is only because of medical marijuana I am able to live a semi pain free life. I refuse to take narcotic opiate pain relievers and become an addicted zombie like I have seen happen to many of my friends.
I am almost forty-two and what you would consider an “old school” marijuana user. I also believe it doesn’t belong in public and that people should never use it right before driving. The drivers here in Arizona are already horrible and I’m a little fearful of what some of the younger, more inexperienced folks might get up to if they get a little too high.
I did vote “yes” to approve Prop 205, but I think you make a great point that maybe the better idea might be to add stress, diabetic nerve pain, fibromyalgia, chronic Lyme disease, and anxiety to the list of conditions that can be treated with medical marijuana. It’s quite obvious to me that marijuana helps greatly with these issues.
Unfortunately, while I have lots of thinks I like about Prop 205 (and some I don’t), I don’t feel it is going to pass. I think someday it will, but tomorrow will not be the day. I just don’t think the general population of Arizona are ready for it, and they know it.