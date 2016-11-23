Quantcast
Another opinion about Mexican gray wolves

Another opinion about Mexican gray wolves

By: Guest Opinion November 23, 2016 , 2:48 pm

In all the debates about Mexican Gray Wolves, there’s one opinion that rarely gets considered. God’s opinion – the most honorable opinion of all.

And what God would say is easy to deduce. He would ask us to treat ALL His animals with respect and compassion, including Mexican Gray Wolves.

God represents, and gives, love and caring and compassion and respect. He would say don’t kill these magnificent animals out of hatred, or for money or ego. It’s inarguable to say that God would want us to respect all His creations – including Mexican Gray Wolves.

So why don’t we take God’s opinion into account? Although our laws can’t include God’s desires, surely our morals can. Surely our opinions and actions can reflect God’s desires about how we treat all His creations – including Mexican Gray Wolves.

God would say it’s NOT OK to kill wolves so some people can earn more money. He would say it’s NOT OK to kill a wolf because it MIGHT attack someone. God would advocate “innocent until proven guilty.”

God gives love and compassion and caring and respect to each and every one of us. He wants us to act like He does. And appreciate what we have. Appreciate that we have our lives, and food and clothing and shelter and health and loved ones. And appreciate and respect all His creations like he does.

Including Mexican Gray Wolves.

David Forjan lives in Tularosa, New Mexico.

  1. michaelgibbs
    November 29, 2016 , 3:39 pm at 3:39 pm

    While I certainly share the sentiment that needless killing is wrong, your contention about what God thinks is not biblical.

  2. kathleen cheatham
    January 31, 2017 , 10:56 am at 10:56 am

    The Bible has a lot to say about animals and primarily it concerns the humane treatment of them. Proverbs 12:10 says “Whoever is righteous has regard for the life of his beast, but the mercy of the wicked is cruel.” Those who take good care of their animals, whether they’re domesticated or not, are called “righteous” by God. God is highly concerned with the way we treat His creatures, great and small. Indiscriminant killing of animals simply for sport is not having regard for them. I don’t mean hunters who can help control overpopulation of deer due to the lack of natural predators. These men and women hunt and often consume their capture.

