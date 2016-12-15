Carter works on “grand plan” to enhance Arizona education funding

A veteran lawmaker is taking the first steps to ensure the state has enough money to fund recommended teacher pay hikes.

And a whole lot more.

Rep. Heather Carter, R-Cave Creek, told Capitol Media Services on December 15 she is working on a “grand plan” to infuse major new dollars into not just K-12 education but also what she believes is an underfunded university and community college system. More to the point, Carter said Arizona education needs more dollars than anything Gov. Doug Ducey could propose within the confines of the state’s existing revenue stream.

“I think it’s time for us to have big, bold conversations about what the next steps are for education in Arizona,” she said.

Carter acknowledged generating the kind of money she and other legislators believe is necessary will require major new tax revenues. A one-cent increase in the state’s 5.6 percent sales tax rate would generate about $1 billion a year.

The idea of a big tax hike could run into opposition from Ducey who won election in 2014 on a promise of proposing tax cuts every year he is in office. But his feelings may be irrelevant.

Carter said the only way Arizona has historically made significant increases in education funding is by taking the issue directly to voters, a move that bypasses the governor. And she said her plan is no exception.

With approval of her colleagues, that could put the issue on the ballot in 2018 — if not earlier at a special election.

Carter said some details are being worked out. But she stressed that a key component will be new dollars for teacher pay — a key issue the council said needs attention but had no recommendations on how to get the dollars.

And there’s something else: Carter also wants to ask voters to continue a six-tenths of a cent sales tax hike they approved in 2000 specifically earmarked for teacher salaries. That levy — and the $600 million a year it generates — self-destructs in 2021 unless renewed.

Ducey, for his part, is in no particular hurry, saying plenty of there is time to deal with that issue.

The hot-button item appears to be teacher salaries.

According to the most recent figures from the National Education Association, average teacher pay in Arizona is at $45,477, compared with $58,064 nationally. With more than 12,000 teachers here, bringing the average here up to the national figure could cost as much as $750 million.

State School Superintendent Diane Douglas was a bit more conservative in her own recommendations issued last month: $140 million in new money for each of the next three years. Douglas said without new funding, the state is stuck with a system where 20 percent of new teachers leave in the first year and another 20 percent quit the second year.

Carter said she not only wants more money overall for teachers but a special stipend for “high-performing teachers.”

“We want to make sure we’re doing everything we can to attract and retain the best and the brightest teachers in all of our classrooms, from early childhood to the university,” she said.

Carter said she can make the case that more funding.

“When we’re looking at attracting more business to Arizona and providing the supports for the businesses who are already here to continue to grow and thrive, all roads lead to a highly qualified, educated workforce,” she said.

Carter said the findings of council members will help smooth the way for what she intends to propose, even without recommendations for a funding source.

“Their work over the last two years has set the foundation for what we need to do next,” she said.