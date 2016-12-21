Quantcast
Ruling: Prosecutors may restart cases to seek death penalty

By: The Associated Press December 21, 2016 , 1:41 pm

The Arizona Supreme Court says prosecutors have more than one chance to declare they’re seeking the death penalty in a murder case.

The court’s decision Wednesday says Maricopa County prosecutors aren’t barred from seeking the death penalty for Jesse Ruben Mesa though they missed a deadline for filing a notice of intent but later had the case dismissed and filed new charges along with a notice of intent.

Mesa awaits trial in the 2014 robbery killing of a Phoenix smoke shop clerk.

Prosecutors originally didn’t file a notice of intent to seek a death sentence but started the case anew and filed a death-sentence notice after being told Mesa shot the clerk and later laughed about it.

The Supreme Court said Mesa hadn’t shown that his legal defense was harmed.

One comment

  1. djrryan
    December 21, 2016 , 2:55 pm at 2:55 pm

    Seriously? Is this how we decide who dies? He laughs … he dies … he does not laugh … he lives life without parole. We have gone through The Looking Glass.

