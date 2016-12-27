Tucson wants to throw out suit over gun-destruction policy

Tucson wants the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out a lawsuit that protests the city’s policy of destroying guns seized by police.

The lawsuit by Attorney General Mark Brnovich threatens to pull shared revenue from the city unless Tucson stops destroying seized guns.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the city suggests in a court filing that a new law that could lead to the shared-revenue cut is unconstitutional.

The law restricts local governments from passing laws that conflict with state laws, jeopardizing state-shared revenue if they don’t repeal such laws.

A state lawmaker complained earlier this year that Tucson is violating a law that requires the sale of otherwise legal guns obtained by police.

The Tucson City Council decided to suspend the practice until the court fight is resolved.