Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Tucson wants to throw out suit over gun-destruction policy

Tucson wants to throw out suit over gun-destruction policy

By: gary.grado@azcapitoltimes.com December 27, 2016 , 10:25 am

gun firearm flag620

Tucson wants the Arizona Supreme Court to throw out a lawsuit that protests the city’s policy of destroying guns seized by police.

The lawsuit by Attorney General Mark Brnovich threatens to pull shared revenue from the city unless Tucson stops destroying seized guns.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the city suggests in a court filing that a new law that could lead to the shared-revenue cut is unconstitutional.

The law restricts local governments from passing laws that conflict with state laws, jeopardizing state-shared revenue if they don’t repeal such laws.

A state lawmaker complained earlier this year that Tucson is violating a law that requires the sale of otherwise legal guns obtained by police.

The Tucson City Council decided to suspend the practice until the court fight is resolved.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

adoption-620

Arizona ruling says grandparents can’t sue over placements

An Arizona court ruling says grandparents who could provide foster or adoptive homes for children in state custody don't have a right to sue over placement decisions.