Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Yellow Sheet Report / Dear state boards, the Goldwater Institute is coming (access required)

Dear state boards, the Goldwater Institute is coming (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report December 28, 2016 , 4:41 pm

A report released earlier this month by the Goldwater Institute on heavy-handed professional licensing laws appears to be an omen of legislation to come. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 28 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The real question is . . . (access required)

After nearly a year and a half of work, the Classrooms First Initiative Council, which Ducey created last year to reform Arizona’s school funding formula, ...