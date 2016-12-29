Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Sheriff Joe Arpaio asks court to throw out contempt ruling

Sheriff Joe Arpaio asks court to throw out contempt ruling

By: Jacques Billeaud, Associated Press December 29, 2016 , 11:17 am

Detail of exterior of courthouse

Sheriff Joe Arpaio has asked an appeals court to throw out a civil contempt-of-court ruling against him in a bid to undo a decision that’s believed to have contributed to his political demise.

The filing came as Arpaio’s 24-year tenure as sheriff is set to end Sunday.

The 84-year-old lawman asked the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday to overturn the contempt ruling for his defiance of a court order in a racial profiling case.

He also wants to do away with the punishments issued as a result of the ruling.

The punishments included redoing internal investigations into alleged wrongdoing by officers after a judge found earlier examinations were inadequate.

A steady stream of negative news from the profiling lawsuit is believed to have contributed to Arpaio’s defeat.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

paul-penzone-web

Tent jails, pink undies: Odd choices for new sheriff Penzone (access required)

The defeat of Sheriff Joe Arpaio raises questions about whether his successor, Paul Penzone, will keep the contentious practices and how he will overhaul an agency.