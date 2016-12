Amid the furor over his pro-Russia comments on MSNBC yesterday, Franks told our reporter that he was in no way sanctioning any hacking by America’s cold war foe.

To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Dec. 30 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.