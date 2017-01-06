Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / AZ/DC / Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi set for release from prison Saturday

Ex-Arizona Rep. Renzi set for release from prison Saturday

By: The Associated Press January 6, 2017 , 9:21 am

prison-620

Former Arizona Congressman Rick Renzi is scheduled to be released from federal prison Saturday after serving a three-year sentence for corruption, money laundering and other convictions.

Rick RenziRenzi was convicted in 2013 of conspiring to use his congressional post to make companies buy his ex-business associate’s land so the associate could repay a debt to Renzi.

Prosecutors said Renzi looted a family insurance business to help pay for his 2002 campaign, but he wasn’t convicted of illegally using money from the firm.

Renzi was convicted of filing false statements with regulators after failing to use premiums collected from nonprofit groups to buy policies.

Renzi represented Arizona’s 1st Congressional District from 2003 to 2009.

He didn’t seek re-election in 2008 while facing the charges.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2014, file photo, former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords pumps her fist as she testifies before a Washington state House panel in Olympia, Wash. Giffords will begin a nine-state tour in Maine on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2014, where she will advocate for tougher gun laws that she says will help protect women and families. Giffords, who was severely wounded by a gunman in 2011, will seek to elevate the issue of gun violence against women and push for state and federal action to make it more difficult for domestic abusers to get a hold of firearms. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

Lawmaker proposes making Giffords shooting national memorial

A planned memorial for the victims and survivors of a Tucson mass shooting that targeted U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords could become part of the National Park System.