Monday’s coming, whether you like it or not (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 7, 2017 , 2:38 pm

Speaking at the Arizona Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Forecast Luncheon today, Ducey didn’t hint much about his agenda this year. But he made clear that K-12 education, economic development and caring for vulnerable citizens will be his top priorities. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 6 Yellow Sheet Report, go ...

