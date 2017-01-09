Quantcast
Home / Featured News / Ducey speech to focus on opportunity, education

Ducey speech to focus on opportunity, education

By: The Associated Press January 9, 2017 , 12:02 pm

Gov. Doug Ducey on election night 2016 (Photo by Arren Kimbel-Sannit, Arizona Capitol Times)



Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to deliver a broader and longer state of the state speech when the Legislature convenes.

The governor’s office says Monday’s speech will near an hour in length, compared to 40 minutes last year and a just short of a half hour in his first year in office in 2016.

Ducey plans to present a policy agency his office says is focused on creating opportunity and helping the most vulnerable. He signaled some of those priorities in pre-session interviews, including new effort to help people with substance abuse problems and to help people released from prison reintegrate to the community.

He’s also promising more money for K-12 teachers and reforms while focusing cash on low-income schools and neighborhoods and rural and tribal school.

Ducey is set to give the address at 2 p.m. before a joint session of the Arizona Senate and House.

One comment

  1. j.andyhall
    January 9, 2017 , 12:31 pm at 12:31 pm

    With a focus on helping the most vulnerable, surely Governor Ducey will call for restoring the right of rank-and-file state workers to appeal arbitrary firings at the hands of autocratic agency heads. Surely. He will also surely apologize to the hundreds fired thus far during his administration with no recourse. Surely.

