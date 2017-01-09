Ducey speech to focus on opportunity, education

Republican Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey plans to deliver a broader and longer state of the state speech when the Legislature convenes.

The governor’s office says Monday’s speech will near an hour in length, compared to 40 minutes last year and a just short of a half hour in his first year in office in 2016.

Ducey plans to present a policy agency his office says is focused on creating opportunity and helping the most vulnerable. He signaled some of those priorities in pre-session interviews, including new effort to help people with substance abuse problems and to help people released from prison reintegrate to the community.

He’s also promising more money for K-12 teachers and reforms while focusing cash on low-income schools and neighborhoods and rural and tribal school.

Ducey is set to give the address at 2 p.m. before a joint session of the Arizona Senate and House.