Home / legislature / Legislature elects new Senate and House leaders

Legislature elects new Senate and House leaders

By: The Associated Press January 9, 2017 , 2:06 pm

Senate President Steve Yarbrough (left) and House Speaker J.D. Mesnard

The Arizona Legislature has convened its 2017 session and the House and Senate have formally elected new leaders for the session.

The Senate voted Monday to name Sen. Steve Yarbrough as president. The House elected Rep. J.D. Mesnard as speaker. Both are Republicans.

The elections happened after the 30 senators and 60 representatives were sworn in by Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales.

