Legislature elects new Senate and House leaders
By: The Associated Press
January 9, 2017 , 2:06 pm
GOP house speaker J.D. Mesnard legislative leaders legislature opening day 2017 Republicans Senate President Steve Yarbrough
Senate President Steve Yarbrough (left) and House Speaker J.D. Mesnard
The Arizona Legislature has convened its 2017 session and the House and Senate have formally elected new leaders for the session.
The Senate voted Monday to name Sen. Steve Yarbrough as president. The House elected Rep. J.D. Mesnard as speaker. Both are Republicans.
The elections happened after the 30 senators and 60 representatives were sworn in by Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales.
