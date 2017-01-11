Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Texting-while-driving ban again on Legislature’s agenda

Texting-while-driving ban again on Legislature’s agenda

By: Bob Christie, Associated Press January 11, 2017 , 5:07 pm

T

A new proposal that would ban texting while driving has emerged in the Arizona Senate. This time, the yearly effort may have a chance with the departure of former Senate President Andy Biggs and a new Republican champion.

Biggs blocked texting bans for years, wielding his power as president to also sideline other distracted-driving proposals like requiring the use of hands-free devices.

Democratic Sen. Steve Farley has proposed texting bans in each of the past four years, and he plans several efforts this year.

Republican Sen. John Kavanagh introduced this year’s first texting ban bill. He said Wednesday that he’s always considered texting while driving “just crazy.”

Kavanagh’s Senate Bill 1049 carries a $100 fine for the first offense and $10,000 if a texting driver causes a fatal accident.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

stockminwage-WEB

State Medicaid agency sides with foes of minimum wage boost

Arizona's Medicaid agency is siding with opponents of a voter-approved increase in the minimum wage by arguing in court papers that it is required to spend money because of Proposition 206.