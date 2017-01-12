Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Malicious adware found on state Legislature computers

Malicious adware found on state Legislature computers

By: The Associated Press January 12, 2017 , 9:21 am

Hacker using laptop. Hacking the Internet.

Arizona officials say they found malware on a laptop computer at the state Legislature that triggered concerns of system-wide hack.

A Department of Administration spokeswoman said Wednesday that a forensic analysis found an adware program called Wajam. It injects ads onto webpages while browsing.

The review also discovered a program from the Russian internet company Mail.Ru Group that uses web browser hijacking to get most of its business.

That so-called ‘agent” can change computer settings to show text in Russian.

The state shut down external access to its human resources system over the weekend after an email asking lawmakers and staff to reset their passwords. Those who clicked on the link saw a screen with Russian writing.

About 100 computers were believed affected and they’re being inspected and fixed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One comment

  1. Sol Saguaro
    January 12, 2017 , 11:06 am at 11:06 am

    No doubt the Russians. They want to sow chaos within Arizona’s democracy! But wait: haven’t the Republicans already done that?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hacking concept. Red bug crawling on top of code. Fully scalable vector illustration.

Some Arizona lawmakers’ computers may have malware

Arizona officials say lawmakers don't appear to have been hacked after some legislators saw message prompts in Russian.