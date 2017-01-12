Malicious adware found on state Legislature computers

Arizona officials say they found malware on a laptop computer at the state Legislature that triggered concerns of system-wide hack.

A Department of Administration spokeswoman said Wednesday that a forensic analysis found an adware program called Wajam. It injects ads onto webpages while browsing.

The review also discovered a program from the Russian internet company Mail.Ru Group that uses web browser hijacking to get most of its business.

That so-called ‘agent” can change computer settings to show text in Russian.

The state shut down external access to its human resources system over the weekend after an email asking lawmakers and staff to reset their passwords. Those who clicked on the link saw a screen with Russian writing.

About 100 computers were believed affected and they’re being inspected and fixed.