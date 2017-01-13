Share this: Email

Senate President Steve Yarbrough takes the helm of the Senate this session, culminating 14 years of service in the Arizona Legislature. In his last two years in office, the Chandler Republican will have to work closely with his seatmate, the new House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, and the governor to balance spending priorities with a stated goal of maintaining a structurally-balanced budget.