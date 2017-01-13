Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Q&A: New Senate President Yarbrough focused on fiscal stability (access required)

Q&A: New Senate President Yarbrough focused on fiscal stability (access required)

By: Ben Giles January 13, 2017 , 12:38 pm

Senate President Steve Yarbrough takes the helm of the Senate this session, culminating 14 years of service in the Arizona Legislature. In his last two years in office, the Chandler Republican will have to work closely with his seatmate, the new House Speaker J.D. Mesnard, and the governor to balance spending priorities with a stated goal of maintaining a structurally-balanced budget.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Senate Minority Leader Katie Hobbs (Photo by Rachel Leingang, Arizona Capitol Times)

Q&A: Democratic leader Hobbs proposes tax reform to fund Ducey’s priorities (access required)

Entering her third year as minority leader, Sen. Katie Hobbs must juggle something new — Senate President Steve Yarbrough, the first new leader of the chamber in four years — with something old — the same 13-vote minority that Democrats have held for three of the past four years.