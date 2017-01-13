Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / US attorney for Arizona departing as administrations change

US attorney for Arizona departing as administrations change

By: The Associated Press January 13, 2017 , 12:48 pm

The top federal prosecutor for Arizona is stepping down with the change of administrations in Washington.

john_leonardo_usao_thumbAttorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday announced the departure of U.S. Attorney John Leonardo, whom she said has served with integrity and distinction while working tirelessly to uphold the law and defend the nation’s values.

Leonardo is a former Pima County Superior Court judge who has served as Arizona’s U.S. attorney since 2012.

U.S. attorneys are presidential appointees.

During Leonardo’s tenure, the office successfully prosecuted Jared Lee Loughner.

He’s the man who carried out the Tucson shooting rampage in which six people were killed and then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and 12 others were wounded.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hacker using laptop. Hacking the Internet.

Malicious adware found on state Legislature computers

Arizona officials say they found malware on a laptop computer at the state Legislature that triggered concerns of system-wide hack.