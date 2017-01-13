US attorney for Arizona departing as administrations change

The top federal prosecutor for Arizona is stepping down with the change of administrations in Washington.

Attorney General Loretta Lynch on Friday announced the departure of U.S. Attorney John Leonardo, whom she said has served with integrity and distinction while working tirelessly to uphold the law and defend the nation’s values.

Leonardo is a former Pima County Superior Court judge who has served as Arizona’s U.S. attorney since 2012.

U.S. attorneys are presidential appointees.

During Leonardo’s tenure, the office successfully prosecuted Jared Lee Loughner.

He’s the man who carried out the Tucson shooting rampage in which six people were killed and then-Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords and 12 others were wounded.