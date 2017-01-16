Public barred from carrying guns into Arizona House, Senate

In Arizona, the public is barred from carrying guns into the state House and Senate, but the Republican-led legislative chambers essentially have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy for lawmakers carrying weapons.

There was no screening until this year, when the House put in metal detectors.

Minority House Democrats complained to the speaker last year that some members were carrying on the House floor. That complaint was ignored.

The new House speaker said in a December interview that he prefers members not carry guns and that having what amounts to a “don’t ask, don’t tell policy” precludes representatives from visibly wearing a gun.

Mesnard said he likely would not take steps such as checking a female lawmaker’s purse.