Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Public barred from carrying guns into Arizona House, Senate

Public barred from carrying guns into Arizona House, Senate

By: The Associated Press January 16, 2017 , 12:52 pm

gun-620

In Arizona, the public is barred from carrying guns into the state House and Senate, but the Republican-led legislative chambers essentially have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy for lawmakers carrying weapons.

There was no screening until this year, when the House put in metal detectors.

Minority House Democrats complained to the speaker last year that some members were carrying on the House floor. That complaint was ignored.

The new House speaker said in a December interview that he prefers members not carry guns and that having what amounts to a “don’t ask, don’t tell policy” precludes representatives from visibly wearing a gun.

Mesnard said he likely would not take steps such as checking a female lawmaker’s purse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Hacker using laptop. Hacking the Internet.

Malicious adware found on state Legislature computers

Arizona officials say they found malware on a laptop computer at the state Legislature that triggered concerns of system-wide hack.