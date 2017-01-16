Public barred from carrying guns into Arizona House, Senate

In Arizona, the public is barred from carrying guns into the state House and Senate, but the Republican-led legislative chambers essentially have a “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy for lawmakers carrying weapons.
There was no screening until this year, when the House put in metal detectors.
Minority House Democrats complained to the speaker last year that some members were carrying on the House floor. That complaint was ignored.
New House Speaker J.D. Mesnard said in a December interview that he prefers members not carry guns and that having what amounts to a “don’t ask, don’t tell policy” precludes representatives from visibly wearing a gun.
Mesnard said he likely would not take steps such as checking a female lawmaker’s purse.
Your 2nd amendment rights are exercisable around children, religious orders, your local shopping center, and anywhere else you want but we draw the line at the steps of my lawmakers house. What?! Such a hypocritical stance that you gasp in disbelief.
Just what I want, to be shot by an angry legislator for opposing an initiative. Or lobbying too loudly.
Seriously, there have been occasions before in our state’s and territory’s glorious history when legislators took it out on each other with major consequences. The possibility of this happening must be a damper on at least some legislators’ enthusiasm for criticizing or denouncing their colleagues’ proposals and actions.
What purpose can a concealed weapon in a legislator’s belt, in a building that is well provided with qualified, professional law-enforcement protection, have other than to chill public debate? None. None.
Elected gun-crazies, get it through your thick skulls: your anti-democratic habits are reckless and offensive.