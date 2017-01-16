Share this: Email

Ducey is heading into his re-election campaign with more than a half million dollars on hand. According to the governor’s latest campaign finance report, Ducey has $561,000 in the bank after raising $343,000 in November and December. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...