Home / Yellow Sheet Report / The campaign never ends (access required)

The campaign never ends (access required)

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 16, 2017 , 7:15 pm

Ducey is heading into his re-election campaign with more than a half million dollars on hand. According to the governor’s latest campaign finance report, Ducey has $561,000 in the bank after raising $343,000 in November and December. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 16 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...

