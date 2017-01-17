Arizona governor to attend Trump’s inauguration

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Washington to attend the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

Ducey’s office says he will fly to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and attend Friday’s ceremony.

The Republican governor didn’t outright support Trump until he locked up the GOP nomination in advance of last summer’s Republican convention. He did say that no matter what he would support the Republican nominee over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.

Ducey returns to the state on Saturday.