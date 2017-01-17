Quantcast
Home / Governor's Office / Arizona governor to attend Trump’s inauguration

Arizona governor to attend Trump’s inauguration

By: The Associated Press January 17, 2017 , 10:33 am

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is heading to Washington to attend the inauguration of president-elect Donald Trump.

Ducey’s office says he will fly to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday and attend Friday’s ceremony.

The Republican governor didn’t outright support Trump until he locked up the GOP nomination in advance of last summer’s Republican convention. He did say that no matter what he would support the Republican nominee over Democrat Hillary Clinton in the election.

Ducey returns to the state on Saturday.

One comment

  1. Sol Saguaro
    January 17, 2017 , 1:00 pm at 1:00 pm

    The Governor demeans himself by paying tribute to #FakePresident.

    A recent article by political historian Rick Pearsltein in The New Republic correctly identified Trump “a paranoid sociopath” obsessed with the desire to punish his enemies, “more dangerous than Nixon.”

    https://newrepublic.com/article/138911/hes-making-list-trump-paranoid-dangerous-nixon

    Why would our state’s top executive so besmirch his and our state’s reputation by kowtowing to this fraud?

    (I note that today’s newscasts report that Trump’s favorable rating has fallen to 40%, even including his former supporters. The man is a walking disaster, dangerous to himself as he is to all Americans and now even the world. Americans of all stripes are waking up to this reality. Why not our Governor?)

