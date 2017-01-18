Quantcast
Arizona voter registration up nearly 58,000 since November

By: The Associated Press January 18, 2017 , 9:54 am

Voter registration in Arizona has increased by nearly 58,000 since the November general election even though the next full election cycle is nearly two years away.

Some off-year elections are coming up, including city elections in Holbrook and Goodyear in March plus a runoff city council election in Phoenix.

The secretary of state released the new figures Tuesday. They show total registration is now more than 3.6 million voters.

Republicans continue to hold a registration advantage with nearly 1.26 million voters. Independents are just behind at 1.24 million and there are 1.1 million registered Democrats in the state.

The increase is about 1.6 percent, well below the 5 ½ percent surge between last August’s primary and the November general election.

