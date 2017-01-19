Quantcast
Arizona high court sets hearing in Tucson gun case

By: The Associated Press January 19, 2017 , 9:58 am

guns bullets620

The Arizona Supreme Court has decided to hold a full hearing on a complaint filed by Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich that contends Tucson is illegally destroying seized guns instead of selling them.

Wednesday’s order from the high court calls for full arguments to be held Feb. 28. The justices will decide if a new state law withholding state funds from cities if they enact laws conflicting with state laws is constitutional.

Tucson says it can destroy guns it owns and that the 2016 law unconstitutionally infringes on local rights. Brnovich says the gun policy may violate the law and wants the high court to decide.

The court will also consider whether it can order state money withheld and whether Tucson must post a bond to continue fighting the case.

