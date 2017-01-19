Quantcast
Does research and development include hockey?

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 19, 2017 , 4:15 pm

Some have questioned whether the $1 billion in university bonding capacity that Ducey is proposing could be used for another ASU priority that is having trouble getting any traction at the Legislature: a hockey facility in Tempe that would be home to the Arizona Coyotes and ASU Ice Devils.

