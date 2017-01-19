Quantcast
Reports show Arpaio spent $12.6 million in re-election bid

By: The Associated Press January 19, 2017 , 10:05 am

July 21, 2016 file photo of Sheriff Joe Arpaio (Associated Press)

The final campaign finance reports from the Maricopa County sheriff’s election show that Republican Joe Arpaio spent a total of $12.6 million in his unsuccessful bid for a seventh term in office.

Democrat Paul Penzone, who beat Arpaio by nearly 13 percentage points in November, spent $1 million.

A political group funded primarily by liberal hedge-fund tycoon George Soros also spent $3.2 million in opposition to Arpaio.

The final reports were publicly released late last week and early this week.

Another Soros-funded group spent $1.8 million opposing the re-election campaign of Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery, a Republican.

Montgomery, who defeated Democratic challenger Diego Rodriguez by 5 percentage points, spent $357,000.

Rodriguez’s final campaign report hasn’t yet been made public.

His previous report showed that he had spent $17,000.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

