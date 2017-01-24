Share this: Email

Newly elected Maricopa County GOP Chairman Chris Herring issued a Facebook broadside against AZGOP chairman candidate Jim O’Connor on Friday, alleging that the former LD23 chairman lied to him about staying neutral in the county chairman’s race. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 24 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...