Arizona attorney general seeks expansion of terror laws

By: The Associated Press January 26, 2017 , 3:37 pm

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich talks during his inauguration Jan. 5, 2015, at the state Capitol in Phoenix. (Photo by Ryan Cook/RJ Cook Photography)

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants the Legislature to expand the state’s terrorism laws to include more crimes and add a mandatory minimum sentence.

Brnovich says current state law is limited to plots or attacks on government buildings and doesn’t have a mandatory sentence. He wants to add plots or attacks on any publicly assessable building and add a minimum 10 year sentence.

Senate Bill 1350 to put Brnovich’s proposals into law was introduced sponsored by Republican Sen. Warren Peterson on Thursday.

Brnovich says the increase in home-grown terrorism incidents across the nation requires tougher state anti-terror laws.

He pointed to a case last year where a Tucson man plotted to attack a state motor vehicle office and a fitness center but only faced terror charges for the government building.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
