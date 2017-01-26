Arizona attorney general seeks expansion of terror laws

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wants the Legislature to expand the state’s terrorism laws to include more crimes and add a mandatory minimum sentence.

Brnovich says current state law is limited to plots or attacks on government buildings and doesn’t have a mandatory sentence. He wants to add plots or attacks on any publicly assessable building and add a minimum 10 year sentence.

Senate Bill 1350 to put Brnovich’s proposals into law was introduced sponsored by Republican Sen. Warren Peterson on Thursday.

Brnovich says the increase in home-grown terrorism incidents across the nation requires tougher state anti-terror laws.

He pointed to a case last year where a Tucson man plotted to attack a state motor vehicle office and a fitness center but only faced terror charges for the government building.