As previously noted, fiscally conservative groups have been largely mute when the governor proposed to add a billion dollars to Arizona’s outstanding debt load of $7.3 billion.

To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 26 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.