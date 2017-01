Opinions varied among GOP insiders about whether Jim O’Connor or Jonathan Lines has the upper hand going into the chairman’s race. The more prevalent opinion seems to be that Lines is the favorite.

To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 27 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.