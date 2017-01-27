Duda, Leingang take new roles at the Arizona Capitol Times

Award-winning reporter Jeremy Duda, who covered the governor’s office for the Arizona Capitol Times, has been promoted to Capitol Reports Assistant Editor.

Meanwhile, Rachel Leingang, who writes about energy and environmental issues, will cover the Governor’s Office.

In his new role, Duda, who recently published a book, If This Be Treason, will edit the Yellow Sheet Report, the state’s premier political tipsheet, and take on additional duties.

A Phoenix native, Duda graduated from the University of Arizona in 2002 with a degree in journalism. After starting as a sports writer at the Hobbs (New Mexico) News-Sun, he moved to the news desk, where he covered city government and police.

From New Mexico, he moved to Provo, Utah, where he covered courts and police for the Daily Herald. He has won numerous awards in New Mexico and Utah, including the Society of Professional Journalists 2007 award for best reporter at a mid-sized Utah daily newspaper.

Leingang, who has won numerous journalism awards, covered the Arizona Corporation Commission. She also focused on several issues, including energy and the environment, water, and state welfare.

Originally from North Dakota, Leingang earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and international studies from Minnesota State University-Moorhead, where she headed the school’s student newspaper. After graduation, she worked with AmeriCorps to build mentoring and service-learning programs for minority college students in Washington state.

She then received a master’s degree in mass communications at Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where she worked for the school’s wire service, Cronkite News.

She was an intern at ABC15 in Phoenix and was a fellow with the News21 program at Cronkite. After graduation, she covered city and county government for the Rochester Post-Bulletin in Rochester, Minnesota, before returning to Phoenix.