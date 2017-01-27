Phoenix post office station to be renamed for Ed Pastor

Retired U.S. Congressman Ed Pastor is being honored with a downtown Phoenix post office station being named after him.

The dedication ceremony for the “Ed Pastor Station” is scheduled for Friday morning.

Congressman Ruben Gallego introduced and led the passage of a bill to rename the station last year.

He says Pastor spent 24 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, earning a reputation as a tireless advocate for the people of Arizona.

Gallego says he’s also proud to say that Pastor is the first Latino elected to Congress from Arizona.

Pastor retired in 2014.

Gallego is expected to attend the dedication ceremony along with Pastor, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, Phoenix Postmaster Humberto Trujillo and others including Pastor’s family.