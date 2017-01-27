Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / AZ/DC / Phoenix post office station to be renamed for Ed Pastor

Phoenix post office station to be renamed for Ed Pastor

By: The Associated Press January 27, 2017 , 9:13 am

When he was elected to the House in 1991, Rep. Ed Pastor, D-Phoenix, became the first Hispanic to represent Arizona in Congress. Pastor announced in February that he would not seek re-election this year, after 23 years in office. (Cronkite News photo by Laurie Liles)

U.S. Rep. Ed Pastor, D-Phoenix, became the first Hispanic to represent Arizona in Congress. (Cronkite News photo by Laurie Liles)

Retired U.S. Congressman Ed Pastor is being honored with a downtown Phoenix post office station being named after him.

The dedication ceremony for the “Ed Pastor Station” is scheduled for Friday morning.

Congressman Ruben Gallego introduced and led the passage of a bill to rename the station last year.

He says Pastor spent 24 years in the U.S. House of Representatives, earning a reputation as a tireless advocate for the people of Arizona.

Gallego says he’s also proud to say that Pastor is the first Latino elected to Congress from Arizona.

Pastor retired in 2014.

Gallego is expected to attend the dedication ceremony along with Pastor, Phoenix Mayor Greg Stanton, Phoenix Postmaster Humberto Trujillo and others including Pastor’s family.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

blood-test-web

Bill would require blood, alcohol testing in serious crashes

The parents of an 18-year-old who was killed in a crash want legislation passed that requires drug or alcohol testing for drivers involved in collisions where people are seriously injured or killed.