A senator, a dentist and a treasurer walk into a primary…

A senator, a dentist and a treasurer walk into a primary…

By: Yellow Sheet Report January 30, 2017 , 4:27 pm

While DeWit weighs his options for 2018, including whether to run for US Senate, another potential Flake challenger is emerging. Gosar told our reporter that he’s considering running against Flake in next year’s primary, although he hasn’t made a decision.

To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 30 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll find the inside scoop on the Capitol, state government agencies and more, click here.

