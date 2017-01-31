Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



At a conference for Koch donors in Palm Springs, Ducey said he wants to see the federal government give states more power, according to a Washington Post story yesterday. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Jan. 31 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet Subscription Required). To subscribe to the Yellow Sheet Report, where you’ll ...