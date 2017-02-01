Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Opinions from Arizona politicos on Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court were predictably divided along partisan lines. Flake and McCain, who are among Trump’s fiercest critics within his party, were enthusiastic about Gorsuch’s nomination. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 1 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow ...