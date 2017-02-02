Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Let the battle commence
Leach and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce have launched a major offensive against the initiative process with H2404 (initiatives; circulators; signature collection; contests). If approved, the bill would make the initiative process substantially more difficult and expensive. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 2 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...