Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Leach and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce have launched a major offensive against the initiative process with H2404 (initiatives; circulators; signature collection; contests). If approved, the bill would make the initiative process substantially more difficult and expensive. To read more on this item plus all the stories in the Feb. 2 Yellow Sheet Report, go to www.yellowsheetreport.com (Yellow Sheet ...