Arizona lawmakers again push for split of 9th Circuit Court

By: The Associated Press February 3, 2017 , 9:40 am

Sen. John McCain, left, R-AZ, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ, hold a news conference to discuss recent reports that dozens of VA hospital patients in Arizona may have died while awaiting medical care in the Phoenix VA Health Care System, adjacent to the VA Hospital on Friday, April 18, 2014, in Phoenix. Last week's disclosures by current and former Department of Veterans Affairs employees is leading to investigations by the House Committee on Veterans Affairs and the Inspector General for the VA are looking into not only the deaths, but allegations of falsified record keeping and medical reporting. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Sen. John McCain, left, R-AZ, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-AZ. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Republican members of Arizona’s congressional delegation are again trying to split up the federal appeals court whose nine-state territory includes Arizona.

A bill introduced Thursday by Sens. John McCain and Jeff Flake would put Arizona in a new 12th Circuit with Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Nevada and Washington while leaving California, Hawaii and Oregon plus Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands in the 9th Circuit.

A House version previously introduced by Reps. Andy Biggs and four other Arizona Republican representatives would leave Washington in the 9th Circuit.

Flake says the 9th Circuit is “oversized and overworked” with 20 percent of the nation’s population, while Biggs says a split would protect Arizona from “the burdensome and undue influence” of the 9th Circuit.

Previous proposals to divide the 9th Circuit have failed.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times
