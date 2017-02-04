Chamber chief faces firestorm for calling teachers’ union ‘crybabies’

The head of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce waded into a storm of criticism after calling the teachers’ union “crybabies” for asking for pay raises.

As first reported by the Yellow Sheet Report, a sister publication of the Arizona Capitol Times, Glenn Hamer was criticizing the teachers’ union for supporting a ballot measure that hiked the state’s minimum wage and then seeking pay raises.

The chamber recently went to court to try and stop the wage hike, which voters approved last year, from taking effect. The court, however, declined to issue a stay against Proposition 206 while the case is being litigated.

In a discussion about reforms to the voter initiative process, Hamer said unions might be persuaded to go along with proposed changes to the way measures get on the ballot.

“It’s amazing to me that the teachers unions are out there like a bunch of crybabies screaming about the difficulty of getting additional pay to teachers. These are the geniuses that helped fund Proposition 206, which takes money out of the classroom to pay other positions at schools,” Hamer said.

Instead of giving schools discretion on where to spend money, Proposition 206 hiked the salaries of cooks and crossing guards when the funds could have gone to teachers’ salaries, he said.

“Maybe even the teachers’ union would appreciate a mechanism that would make it easier to adjust an initiative that passed, that may have caused some consequences that they didn’t even account for,” he added.

Hamer’s comments roiled the Arizona Education Association and caused a firestorm on social media, with several people noting teachers’ low pay and contrasting it with his six-figure salary.

Landon Bell tweeted that he works two additional jobs in order to make ends meet as a teacher.

“I got all that in while being a father of 2 and a grad school student. It’s not fair to my family nor students but have to make ends meet,” he complained.

Courtney Thompson said she works three jobs, including teaching, but still earns “less than half of what my teacher friends in other states earn.”

Citing Hamer’s comments in the Yellow Sheet Report, news outlets also highlighted the pay disparity between an average Arizona teacher — about $40,000 — and Hamer, who made about $272,000 in 2014 as the state business chamber’s president, according to the group’s tax filings.

The Arizona Education Association, the teachers’ union, condemned Hamer’s “disrespectful comments” and noted that Arizona teachers’ pay “ranks dead last in the nation.”

“It’s these kinds of attacks and lack of respect for teachers in the classroom that are demoralizing teachers and driving them out of this state,” said Joe Thomas, the group’s president. “I find it hard to believe that the business community feels the way Glenn does about the men and women educating our state’s future workforce.”

Thomas said the union supported Proposition 206 because increasing wages while providing sick leave for working families is “the right thing to do.”

The AEA says it has more than 20,000 members, including teachers, community college professors, counselors, speech pathologists, bus drivers, secretaries, retired educators and student teachers.

Hamer issued a statement Friday, saying he’s “constitutionally incapable” of criticizing teachers since his parents were both educators.

“To claim otherwise is fake news,” Hamer said.

He didn’t dispute his comments in the Yellow Sheet Report, but said the context was important. He was criticizing the teacher’s union for its support of the minimum wage hike, not teachers themselves.

“I will concede that I should have used more artful language in describing the teachers unions. None of my criticism was directed at Arizona teachers, however, which is clear if one reads the story. I have the utmost respect for the men and women who teach our kids,” Hamer said.

See what others had to say about Hamer’s “crybabies” comment:

.@glennhamer: “Sorry teachers, I wasn’t insulting you, just your union – which is made up of you.” #FakeApology https://t.co/J153YG3F7t — Sen. Martín Quezada (@SenQuezada29) February 4, 2017

What has the world come to, attacking teachers, especially AZ teachers who have been put dead last in pay for a decade! Shame @AZChamber https://t.co/kJtDdC3qWu — Erin S Van Liew (@ErinVanLiew) February 3, 2017

@brahmresnik @AZChamber Kept track of personal spending on my classes, got to $1200 in Aug-Jan. I stopped keeping track. Chamber= #Clueless — Dave Rasley (@JoeBear72) February 3, 2017

@AZ1Thomas Yep…I’m insulted. And it’s hard to insult me because I teach TEENAGERS, so I have pretty thick skin. https://t.co/45LjaQgUs8 — ChristinePorterMarsh (@ChristinePMarsh) February 4, 2017

@az1thomas @azchamber @glennhamer Mr. Hamer~MANY openings for teachers~feel free to roll up your sleeves and show us how its done! — iamcurly (@iamcurly) February 3, 2017