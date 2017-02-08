Lawmaker calls for universities to provide fast-track degrees

Unable to push through a cap on university tuition hikes to control costs, a state lawmaker said she wants to require schools to offer what amounts to a “stripped-down” degree.

Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, acknowledged Wednesday she cannot marshal the votes for her plan to limit year-over-year increases to 2 percent. SB1061 drew stiff opposition from the Board of Regents, at least in part over its contention that the higher tuition is related to the cuts in state funding enacted by the Republican-controlled legislature.

But Allen, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, told Capitol Media Services she is now crafting other ways to cut the cost of higher education. And one of those is requiring universities to provide programs where students need take only the courses absolutely necessary to gain the particular skill set.

“They make them take a lot of classes that have nothing to do with the degree they’re trying to get,” Allen explained. “They could tighten that up a little bit so that there’s less time at the university taking courses that don’t necessarily apply to what it is you’re trying to get your degree for.

So, for example, a student wanting a degree in journalism might need only 36 hours of journalism courses and perhaps some courses in English and political science. But much of the rest that fills out the 120 hours needed for a bachelor’s degree, ranging from foreign language skills to sociology courses, would be optional.

The contention has been that a liberal arts education leads to a well-rounded individual.

“I’ve heard the arguments,” Allen said. But she said she’s not convinced ‘appropriate for everyone.

“I believe that a student should choose,” she said.

“Maybe you have a degree that’s ‘the well-rounded’ degree because it shows that you took credits in other classes,” Allen continued. “Great. But if a student wants to fast-track to be able to get a degree in journalism, that should be offered.”

More to the point, she said that making such a program an option would be another way to make higher education more affordable.

Allen said there’s no intent to trick either students or those from whom they seek a job.

“Your degree would just say that,” she said, leaving it up to the would-be employer to decide if he or she wants someone with a full-blown liberal arts degree or someone who took only the minimally required courses.

Anyway, Allen said, she’s not convinced that the academic courses are what make someone skilled in a profession.

“I think your determination of whether you’re a good journalist or not is … determined after you got out on the ground and started really doing it and the experience that you’ve had since then,” she said.

There was no immediate response from Eileen Klein, president of the Arizona Board of Regents.

Despite the inability to get that 2 percent cap, Allen is pursuing some other options this session designed to help students.

One issue, she said, is that it’s not fair for a student who enters school to be priced out because of a sudden increase.

She acknowledged that two of the state’s three universities have some form of a tuition guarantee. Allen said, though, that testimony provided when she first heard SB1061 last month shows that these are flawed because they fail to include a host of non-optional fees, including special charges for classes a student is required to take.

So she is now recrafting the legislation to make that guarantee more inclusive. No date has been set for a new hearing.

What Allen is doing is separate from a proposal by Rep. Mark Finchem, R-Oro Valley, to reduce the Arizona Board of Regents to a strictly advisory role and set up a separate governing board for each university. Finchem said that will promote more efficiency and cooperation.

His HB2359 had been scheduled for a hearing earlier this week but was postponed after Finchem said everyone who wanted to testify could not be present. It is now set for this coming Tuesday.