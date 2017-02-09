Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here.
Republicans approve repealing Voter Protection Act, target public’s ballot initiatives
Attempting to preempt a committee hearing on a package of legislation aimed at overhauling the people’s ability to enact laws, critics took to the Senate lawn to blast the “coordinated attack” launched by Republican lawmakers and the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the Voter Protection Act and the initiative process.