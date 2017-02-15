Quantcast
Senate panel advances Coyotes arena proposal, but legislators remain wary

By: The Associated Press February 15, 2017 , 8:55 am

Los Angeles Kings v Phoenix Coyotes

A conflicted Senate panel has agreed to advance a bill setting up a way for the Arizona Coyotes to use tax money to help build a new arena.

The proposal from Sen. Bob Worsley, R-Mesa, would let the Coyotes use half the new sales tax generated from a new arena and business district it wants built to pay off bonds.

The Coyotes have a year-to-year lease on a taxpayer-funded arena in Glendale. They want a new facility either in downtown Phoenix or in Tempe.

The team says it will put in $170 million and expects the same amount from bond sales.

The Senate Transportation and Technology committee approved SB1149 on a 6-1 vote, but many members expressed wariness of the plan.

One comment

  1. Warren Woodward
    February 15, 2017 , 8:59 am at 8:59 am

    Where’s my free money?

