Immigration enforcement not priority for Coconino officials

As President Donald Trump moves to toughen up immigration enforcement across the country, law enforcement officials in Coconino County are reminding people who are in the country illegally that cracking down on immigration isn’t a priority there.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll has urged immigrants not to fear contacting local officers if they are in distress or have a tip regarding criminal activity, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Since taking office, Trump has announced plans to toughen up immigration enforcement, including hiring thousands more federal agents and building a border wall.

Trump also is reviving a long-standing program that deputizes local officers, who have traditionally stayed out of immigration enforcement, to enforce federal immigration law.