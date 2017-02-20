Quantcast
Immigration enforcement not priority for Coconino officials

By: ldelpuerto February 20, 2017 , 11:28 am

In this Jan. 18, 2009 file photo, a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle sits parked in front of a crowd of people peering through the U.S.-Mexico border fence at Border Field State Park in San Diego. At one time, before the enhanced border fence in the area, the San Diego area held the most popular routes for illegal immigrants heading into the U.S. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

(Photo by AP)

As President Donald Trump moves to toughen up immigration enforcement across the country, law enforcement officials in Coconino County are reminding people who are in the country illegally that cracking down on immigration isn’t a priority there.

Coconino County Sheriff Jim Driscoll has urged immigrants not to fear contacting local officers if they are in distress or have a tip regarding criminal activity, the Arizona Daily Sun reported.

Since taking office, Trump has announced plans to toughen up immigration enforcement, including hiring thousands more federal agents and building a border wall.

Trump also is reviving a long-standing program that deputizes local officers, who have traditionally stayed out of immigration enforcement, to enforce federal immigration law.

One comment

  1. Showme Data
    February 20, 2017 , 12:22 pm at 12:22 pm

    People who are in the country illegally are not immigrants. They’re illegal aliens. As a media source, Arizona Capitol Times, you should get this right. If you can’t/won’t do the research to report the truth, you assist those who rail against “fake news.”

