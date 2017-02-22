Arizona Senate votes to seize assets of those who plan, participate in protests that turn violent

Claiming people are being paid to riot, Republican state senators voted Wednesday to give police new power to arrest anyone who is involved in a peaceful demonstration that may turn bad — even before anything actually happened.
SB1142 expands the state’s racketeering laws, now aimed at organized crime, to also include rioting. And it redefines what constitutes rioting to include actions that result in damage to the property of others.
But the real heart of the legislation is what Democrats say is the guilt by association — and giving the government the right to criminally prosecute and seize the assets of everyone who planned a protest and everyone who participated. And what’s worse, said Sen. Steve Farley, D-Tucson, is that the person who may have broken a window, triggering the claim there was a riot, might actually not be a member of the group but someone from the other side.
Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Phoenix, acknowledged that sometimes what’s planned as a peaceful demonstration can go south.
“When people want to express themselves as a group during a time of turmoil, during a time of controversy, during a time of high emotions, that’s exactly when people gather as a community,’’ he said. “Sometimes they yell, sometimes they scream, sometimes they do go too far.’’
Quezada said, though, that everything that constitutes rioting already is a crime, ranging from assault to criminal damage, and those responsible can be individually prosecuted. He said the purpose of this bill appears to be designed to chill the First Amendment rights of people to decide to demonstrate in the first place for fear something could wrong.
But Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said that chilling effect is aimed at a very specific group of protesters.
“You now have a situation where you have full-time, almost professional agent-provocateurs that attempt to create public disorder,’’ he said.
“A lot of them are ideologues, some of them are anarchists,’’ Kavanagh continued. “But this stuff is all planned.’’
There’s something else: By including rioting in racketeering laws, it actually permits police to arrest those who are planning events. And Kavanagh, a former police officer, said if there are organized groups, “I should certainly hope that our law enforcement people have some undercover people there.’’
“Wouldn’t you rather stop a riot before it starts?’’ Kavanagh asked colleagues during debate. “Do you really want to wait until people are injuring each other, throwing Molotov cocktails, picking up barricades and smashing them through businesses in downtown Phoenix?’’
Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, said the new criminal laws are necessary.
“I have been heartsick with what’s been going on in our country, what young people are being encouraged to do,’’ she said.
She agreed with Quezada that there already are laws that cover overt acts. But Allen said they don’t work.
“If they get thrown in jail, somebody pays to get them out,’’ she said. “There has to be something to deter them from that.’’
Farley, however, said the legislation does far more than simply going after those who might incite people to riot, something which actually already is a crime. And he warned Republicans that such a broad law could end up being used against some of their allies.
For example, he said, a “Tea Party’’ group wanting to protest a property tax hike might get permits, publicize the event and have a peaceful demonstration.
“And one person, possibly from the other side, starts breaking the windows of a car,’’ Farley said.
“And all of a sudden the organizers of that march, the local Tea Party, are going to be under indictment from the county attorney in the county that raised those property taxes,’’ he said. “That will have a chilling effect on anybody, right or left, who wants to protest something the government has done.’’
Sen. Katie Hobbs, D-Phoenix, said the whole legislation is based on a false premise of how disturbances happen.
“This idea that people are being paid to come out and do that?’’ she said. “I’m sorry, but I think that is fake news.’’
Sen. Andrea Dalessandro, D-Green Valley, had her own concerns.
“I’m fearful that ‘riot’ is in the eyes of the beholder and that this bill will apply more strictly to minorities and people trying to have their voice heard,’’ she said.
The 17-13 party-line vote sends the bill to the House.
|Subscribe to Arizona Capitol Times for as little as $19.99 – click here
Save
I’ve been operating a Restaurant in Show Low, AZ for over a decade and another in Wellton, AZ. I’m starting to think that that money is better invested somewhere else. I find it interesting that the State Senator involved is so concerned about prosecuting someone for attending a protest yet entirely unconcerned about the growing FLDS compound emerging just a bit before El Dorado Road between Snowflake and Concho.
Maybe the honorable Senator has family there.
R-Snowflake is right.
Those legislators are violating the oath they took to protect the Constitutions of the United States & Arizona.
It is a violation of the 1st Amendment.
This law is illegal. I protest peacefully and I’ve never been paid to do it. I will keep protesting peacefully till this country turns back to the constitution as it should. I am not afraid of your Nazi law and I really don’t think anyone else is. The voters in your state will remind you about this come election time when all you are out of a job after the election. I will be willing to bet that the dear lawmakers will make sure the next protest has problems so they can say ” look we’re right!” Do they think the voters of Arizona are stupid? I can tell you no they are not and they will see right through what you are trying to do. You need to remember that this is the United States of America not Nazi Germany or Stalin’s Russia. We have the right to protest, even if you don’t like the fact we protest against you and the Republican policies that are being put in place now. Remember the Constitution, that is the foundation of our government and laws.
As I recall from organizing and participating in Leftist protests in my mis-spent youth…
When setting something up, Job #1 is making sure the Black Block idiots have no part of your organization and no part of you protest. They must be marginalized, early and publicly, and then again at every opportunity. They can not be allowed anywhere near your protest, or they will do nothing but bring disgrace to your cause and set you back.
If you run a protest and the Black Block does disrupt, you must be able to point to the times you have distanced yourself from them in no uncertain terms.
If you play pattycake with anarchists, they will become the face of your operation and steal all of your attention. They will be identified by the vast majority of normal people as the driving force behind your movement, and everything that you are trying to achieve will be lost.
Wow. And I thought Utah had the corner on all the crazy GOP Legislators! This is a 1st Amendment issue and will surely be shot down by the courts. It’s going to be a waste of tax-payer money for sure.
I propose a law that mandates Constitutional Law classes for Arizona State Representatives & Senators. there will be one hell of a lawsuit – this proposed law would prohibit rights clearly allowed by the Constitution – the Right of Free Speech, and the Right to Assembly.
I can already see how this will be exploited. Alt-Right sends a protected individual into a protest to incite violence. Many non-violent protesters are subsequently arrested in the chaos, assets seized, and the lawmakers reap the rewards of ruining the lives of people who where unable to leave the protest before the mole started trouble.
While I do not agree with the violent protests that have been going on, this law would basically squash all of our rights to free speech and peaceful assembly. This would not be a good law. I understand the frustration. However, we cannot try to disassemble the constitution or the bill of rights because of “professional protestors”.
OMG I knew Arizona was a bad place for democracy in recent years, but this is jabberwocky. So is the lie about “paid protestors.” Really? You should say who’s hiring so we can decrease unemployment. I have friends and family in Arizona, but I won’t go there to visit. I don’t want to support in any way that state government. My sincere condolences to level-headed, reasonable citizens of Arizona.
I look forward to seeing a lot of police officers losing their houses because it is clear that the group that came to riot are the ones with clubs, guns, shields, and gas masks.
Men looking for hookers have had their cars seized as part of their arrests for years. Same with money and vehicles owned by people arrested in drug and human trafficking. Protest peacefully all you want. Burn police cars, break windows or look businesses and go to jail.
Find one agent-provocateur–and prove it. Produce evidence of payment from some group–electronic eavesdropping, cellphone video, something like that. Until you can prove there’s even one paid agitator out there, you politicians are lying to your constituents, and we know it.
If anyone is paying rioters to cause destruction and invite contempt, it’s Trump or someone who supports him. He paid people $50. apiece to clap and cheer when he announced he was running for POTUS.
There are already laws to deal with the situation these guys are talking about. Republicans need to stop creating laws that are unnecessary and redundant. The right of the people to peaceably assemble is guaranteed, but not to destroy property or riot. Rioters, people who incite to violence and people who damage property can already be punished. Trying to stop a protest before it happens is going to lead to violence, not stop it. Learn a lesson from history. We do not need this law. Its true purpose is to silence opposition, which is exactly how dictatorships work.
What is to prevent hired thugs from disrupting things simply so that the police can seize assets, and the govt. can quell the voice of its people?
This is anti-constitutional, in-patriotic and downright unAmerican. The right to assemble is guaranteed in the constitution for good reason. Nobody wants to live in a Gestapo state!
hahaha. god bless America. and nobody else……..so now they can seal money from people who might disagree with them…
these laws get passed to stop. a specific thing. then used as another cash cow…money money. money
drives everything in America. sad
We AZ Republicans like our strong princilpes (like less gov’t). We like to waive at them as they pass by. Thank you, Senators for getting back in the headlines, albeit as a joke.
Sounds like Right-wing shenanigans to me! So much from Freedom of Speech.
This is not the feeling of Arizona residents. These stupid representatives that keep getting elected want to make Arizona a racists state and we are not. We’ve had Govenors that tried to do the same thing and were impeached. Let’s do the same thing to these stupid politicians that are ruining our state. They keep trying to take away our rights and we won’t let that happen. Govenor Ducey better stand up to these idiots or another impeachment will be on our calendar. Wake up voters and let Kavaungh know where we stand!! What a jerk
This accusation of nonexistent “paid violent protesters” is just an excuse for Republicans to continue their un-American attack on the 1st Amendment. On Inauguraton weekend, nearly 3,000,000 Americans protested the new Trump regime (about 200 were violent – do the math.) None were paid. Conservatives are unable to believe that Americans can think for themselves and see a neo-Fascist demagogue for what he is.
This is unconstitutional. People have a right to peacefully protest. It’s probably the paid Trump supporters that are rioting to make the peaceful protesters look bad.
AZ, we still have freedom of assembly in our constitution and it is a transparent effort to block this key freedom by threatening criminal action against a peaceful protester if someone happens to come to the protest and do something illegal and the indidual protestor has no foreknowledge about. Like making participarion in the GOP if some Republican does something illegal.
Nowhere does it say you cannot peacefully protest. If you’re blocking roads and destroying property, then you’re no longer peacefully protesting. I’m glad AZ did this. Time for the other 49 states to follow suit and make a gesture towards ending the riots.
When laws are passed to limit constitutionally protected speech, based on the conjecture that someone at the protest might commit a crime, such laws are prima facie unconstitutuonal.
Laws don’t prevent crime, they define crimes and spell out punishment. Protest, and “conspiracy” to protest, are basic rights spelled out in the First Amendment.
Silly lawmakers so anxious to waste our tax dollars on nonsense. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Funny how it’s only the liberal democrats that are concerned about chilling 1st Amendment when it comes down to violent protests. This is excellent law-making. If dems are worried about non-liberals getting fingered for violence then this law ensures that EVERYONE who sees violence or property destruction will ensure that person is identified. If it is indeed a Conservative with a mask appearing to be a violent liberal (yea, right) then they need not worry. But let’s be honest – the liberals are worried b/c they know exactly WHO will be caught with this net – THEM!!
Boycott Arizona for this unjust and idiotic law!
This is how it’s done: PETA: SeaWorld Employee Infiltrated Animal Rights Group, Called for Grabbing “Pitchforks & Torches: “According to PETA, McComb also repeatedly used social media in an effort to incite other activists, stating that it’s time to ‘grab pitchforks and torches’ and time to ‘burn [SeaWorld] to the ground.'” https://www.democracynow.org/2015/7/15/peta_seaworld_employee_infiltrated_animal_rights
This has to be stopped if Arizona gets away with this other states will follow soon the United States Of America will be no more..
The participants in the original Boston Tea Party would have been punished under this law. Furthermore this Republican obsession with suppressing “violence” is hypocritical considering their behavior in the last few years (Bundy, et al). It is doubly so in a nation whose existence is owed to violent resistance against a King’s tyranny.
I feel for the good people of arizona- but is it time for a a nationwide boycott of the state? North Carolina has gotten righteous pressure from the NCAA, many conventions etc because of the ridiculous HB2 law…could work for arizona…
Read your history the Republicans are the new Nazi of the west. First we attack a group and tell every one how bad they are so one group starts to hate the other then we take their rights away then we start taking others rights away. When they tell is they are going to create a new special police group to control the bad people we have a real police state just like Germany in the 30’s
Where was this so called law the last 8 yrs.? Now that they have all the power they don’t want to follow the Constitution. This is just what it is an attempt to impose a fascist State on the people these klowns don’t like. You can bet they won’t be using this law against protests from the right that’s for sure. The ACLU has to go to bat aginst this nonsense. It’s meant to intimidate and restrict our free speech rights and right to assemble.
When so-called elected leaders start to suggest making it a crime to even protest–the very thing this country was founded on, they should be watchful that they’re not the target of being removed from office by force for threatening the Constitutionally guaranteed rights of the People.
People should not fear their governments. Governments should fear their people.
I am not an American, thanks God. I can’t imagine living in a place that in the name of “safety” doesn’t have any resemblance of Democracy nor fair elections. All effort is directed towards making the rich richer. The Iraqis, Syrians, Muslims, Pot smokers or Mexicans are not your enemies. Your guys in suits and limousines are.
I lived in Arizona when Evan Mecham was elected and I protested every time he had a public event. Were this alleged ‘law’ in effect then, he’d still be in charge now and 70% of your population would still be incarcerated.
One of Arizona’s most idiotic laws ever attempted.
This is typical of Republican fascists.
Maybe you guys could appoint Joe Arpaio as leader of the riot squad. Heard he’s looking for work.
I can’t believe the idiocy of my state government at times. What a moronic piece of legislation. Hopefully the House is smart enough to prevent this short sighted legislation from going further.
Beginning to sound a like like Germany in the 30’s where neighbors watched each other and you never knew who might turn you over for some perceived infraction. Got where you whispered anything to your mate for fear someone would come knocking on your door.
This is clearly a move by republicans to violate our first amendment rights and to scare people out of participating in our democracy. These claims of paid protestors are ridiculous and no one has yet presented one iota of credible evidence that this exists. It’s a lie created by the republican party to allow them to ignore the outrage of the people they are supposed to represent, and to prevent everyone who’s still not paying attention from seeing these protests as the wake up call they are. This is unconstitutional and unAmerican and will most certainly lead to waste of money lawsuits. I’ve participated in many peaceful protests since November. Rioting is already a crime. This bill is nonsense, and will not scare us into silence.
Sounds like a damn good idea to me !! Then go after George Soros !!!
It’ll never see fruition. Even if it did, the Supreme Court would rule against it as it’s in direct violation of the U.S. Constitution. For those that are for this nonsense, do me a favor… Move to North Korea.
Right wing fanatics… but if it were Democrats sponsoring this bill I would still oppose it… This is antithetical to our United States Constitution and our freedom of speech… Just an excuse to jail or prison those who disagree with them. Pathetic.
Leonard Clark
February 23, 2017
Another rabble of godless heathens taking aim at our First Amendment rights. I hope you can vote them out.
It should be illegal to hide your identity if you are protesting. You should be arrested if you are covering your face in a protest. Then, if you break laws you will be caught.
Great, when the republicans lose power, the democrats can arrest them for protesting.
Sounds as if AZ needs to replace the Republicans who are upset that Trump and his delusional policies are not liked or supported by the majority. Voters should really look at the person instead of party before voting. Of course, now lying is so acceptable because Trump lies with every word,that politicians seem to believe anything is ok just to get elected. The protesters have the right to protest. Just let them be. If politicians didn’t have something they were hiding or were doing wrong, the politicians would not care.