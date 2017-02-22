Arizona Senate votes to seize assets of those who plan, participate in protests that turn violent

Claiming people are being paid to riot, Republican state senators voted Wednesday to give police new power to arrest anyone who is involved in a peaceful demonstration that may turn bad — even before anything actually happened.
SB1142 expands the state’s racketeering laws, now aimed at organized crime, to also include rioting. And it redefines what constitutes rioting to include actions that result in damage to the property of others.
But the real heart of the legislation is what Democrats say is the guilt by association — and giving the government the right to criminally prosecute and seize the assets of everyone who planned a protest and everyone who participated. And what’s worse, said Sen. Steve Farley, D-Tucson, is that the person who may have broken a window, triggering the claim there was a riot, might actually not be a member of the group but someone from the other side.
Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Phoenix, acknowledged that sometimes what’s planned as a peaceful demonstration can go south.
“When people want to express themselves as a group during a time of turmoil, during a time of controversy, during a time of high emotions, that’s exactly when people gather as a community,’’ he said. “Sometimes they yell, sometimes they scream, sometimes they do go too far.’’
Quezada said, though, that everything that constitutes rioting already is a crime, ranging from assault to criminal damage, and those responsible can be individually prosecuted. He said the purpose of this bill appears to be designed to chill the First Amendment rights of people to decide to demonstrate in the first place for fear something could wrong.
But Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said that chilling effect is aimed at a very specific group of protesters.
“You now have a situation where you have full-time, almost professional agent-provocateurs that attempt to create public disorder,’’ he said.
“A lot of them are ideologues, some of them are anarchists,’’ Kavanagh continued. “But this stuff is all planned.’’
There’s something else: By including rioting in racketeering laws, it actually permits police to arrest those who are planning events. And Kavanagh, a former police officer, said if there are organized groups, “I should certainly hope that our law enforcement people have some undercover people there.’’
“Wouldn’t you rather stop a riot before it starts?’’ Kavanagh asked colleagues during debate. “Do you really want to wait until people are injuring each other, throwing Molotov cocktails, picking up barricades and smashing them through businesses in downtown Phoenix?’’
Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, said the new criminal laws are necessary.
“I have been heartsick with what’s been going on in our country, what young people are being encouraged to do,’’ she said.
She agreed with Quezada that there already are laws that cover overt acts. But Allen said they don’t work.
“If they get thrown in jail, somebody pays to get them out,’’ she said. “There has to be something to deter them from that.’’
Farley, however, said the legislation does far more than simply going after those who might incite people to riot, something which actually already is a crime. And he warned Republicans that such a broad law could end up being used against some of their allies.
For example, he said, a “Tea Party’’ group wanting to protest a property tax hike might get permits, publicize the event and have a peaceful demonstration.
“And one person, possibly from the other side, starts breaking the windows of a car,’’ Farley said.
“And all of a sudden the organizers of that march, the local Tea Party, are going to be under indictment from the county attorney in the county that raised those property taxes,’’ he said. “That will have a chilling effect on anybody, right or left, who wants to protest something the government has done.’’
Sen. Katie Hobbs, D-Phoenix, said the whole legislation is based on a false premise of how disturbances happen.
“This idea that people are being paid to come out and do that?’’ she said. “I’m sorry, but I think that is fake news.’’
Sen. Andrea Dalessandro, D-Green Valley, had her own concerns.
“I’m fearful that ‘riot’ is in the eyes of the beholder and that this bill will apply more strictly to minorities and people trying to have their voice heard,’’ she said.
The 17-13 party-line vote sends the bill to the House.
I agree, there IS a specific group of people that think destroying property is “getting their voice heard”
My daughter’s school regularly punishes the whole class/grade for the actions of a few. We continue to explain to her that we do not agree with this stupid, lazy policy. Punishing the guilty and not the innocent makes sense to me and most people, including children. Unfortunately, some in power don’t understand such a basic principle.
These are attainder acts. These types of laws were in place during Henry VIII. Take your land and property job and station because you spoke out. What next? Drawn and quartered? Head stuck on a pike? Lets build a Tower of London over here. Shall we?
The First Amendment (Amendment I) to the United States Constitution prohibits the making of any law respecting an establishment of religion, ensuring that there is no prohibition on the free exercise of religion, abridging the freedom of speech, infringing on the freedom of the press, interfering with the right to peaceably assemble, or prohibiting the petitioning for a governmental redress of grievances. It was adopted on December 15, 1791, as one of the ten amendments that constitute the Bill of Rights.
Good for AZ. Throw the pro demonstrators in the pokey and take away their property. Like the bicycle they drove up on with their masks and bricks.
Just another example of mean spirited people trying to depress one of our FREEDOMS. I won’t stand.
“And all of a sudden the organizers of that march, the local Tea Party, are going to be under indictment from the county attorney in the county that raised those property taxes,’’ he said. ”
That assumes the law will be applied equally no matter the political persuasion. That is a false assumption.
Is there a sane person in the AZ legislature? Hell, is there a sane voter in Arizona?
This action is straight out of George Orwell! Trump’s nationalistic view for the U.S. is totally out of control, i.e., the media is the enemy and can’t be trusted, the “US first” slogan to prohibit immigration to keep the terrorists out, think nationally, not globally: isolation! We have to stop this kind of madness from taking over our country!
Email and call the sponsors of the bill:
Borrelli at sborrelli@azleg.gov, (602) 926-5051
Montenegro at smontenegro@azleg.gov, (602) 926-5955
Smith at stsmith@asleg.gov, (602) 926-5685.
I don’t want to encourage hate, violence, or any political controversy, but there has to be something that can deter the out of control people who turn peaceful protests into riots. Whatever the “cause” is going to be lost if those wishing to protest turn violent. I do believe we should be able to protest as long no law in broken in the process. The ones who remain peaceful and law abiding should not have to be afraid of being jailed or worse. Those who break windows, impede traffic, loot, or harm others are not protesters, they are terrorists. If you take up a bull horn and broadcast profanity, hate and offend my children who just happen to be in earshot, then you are not a protester, you are the problem. Your “cause” becomes an issue I can’t agree with.
The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law prohibiting the right of the people peaceably to assemble.” This will go up the courts and be repealed. So much for Republicans being die-hard Constitutionalists.
I’m probably the closest thing to a professional picketer in Arizona today. In the past, I’ve picketed Scientology from California to Florida. Last year, I picketed Mark Driscoll’s new “church” in Scottsdale for seven months of Sundays. (Driscoll tanked his last church in Seattle in 2014 when he wouldn’t sit under his elders’ leadership; he is a piece of work.) In all of this, I did it with my own money, on my own time, and using my own resources, including buying a GoPro camera when the “church” decided it needed an off-duty Scottsdale cop on hand in case fat, middle-aged me became a problem. Oh yeah, and I’ve never been arrested or ticketed in the dozens of pickets I’ve conducted of various organizations.
I’ll be heading out to Cong. Andy Biggs’ Mesa office after work today, in part because the Arizona Senate seems to be so desperate to strip us Americans of our First Amendment rights to peaceably assemble for the redress of our grievances, and because Rep. Biggs has plenty of time to go to friendly talk shows or CPAC panels, but no time for a town hall. Nice work, guys.
Uh oh, a state senator is heart sick. Time to start making sure people are afraid to use their constitutional rights. No way this could end in an embarrassing Supreme Court case for Arizona.
What a bunch of ****! Nazi Germany is alive and well here in the United States and anybody that doesn’t realize it is obviously deaf, dumb and blind
Great Idea! I am tired of these Dem funded professional protestors costing the State Millions in security and unjustifiably defaming President Trump.
Anyone want to pay me to protest? Like, is there a signup sheet or web site? Just stupid! Stop the madness. These freaks that call themselves our representatives are greedy no brain ********. And, since when is any elected official suppose to be our enemy? This is not an action that says “make America great again”. This statement says “We are your enemy!
It is amazing how history repeats itself. Next they’ll arrest everybody at a block party because 2 children get in a fight.