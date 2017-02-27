House attorney says bill targeting voter initiatives legal

The attorney for the Arizona House of Representatives says the last of several bills targeting the initiative process is Constitutional.

The advice given Monday sets the stage for a vote on a fourth piece of legislation prompted by the passage of a minimum wage increase in November. Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he expects a vote this week.

Three others were approved by majority Republicans last week over Democrats’ objections.

One bans paying petition circulators per signature and requires only Senate approval and Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature.

Two others require voter approval and repeal or revise the 1998 Voter Protection Act, which bars most changes to voter-approved laws.

The bill approved by the Rules Committee Monday also requires voter approval. HCR2029 makes initiative backers gather signatures in all 30 legislative districts.