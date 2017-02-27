Quantcast
House attorney says bill targeting voter initiatives legal

House attorney says bill targeting voter initiatives legal

By: The Associated Press February 27, 2017 , 4:39 pm

The attorney for the Arizona House of Representatives says the last of several bills targeting the initiative process is Constitutional.

The advice given Monday sets the stage for a vote on a fourth piece of legislation prompted by the passage of a minimum wage increase in November. Speaker J.D. Mesnard says he expects a vote this week.

Three others were approved by majority Republicans last week over Democrats’ objections.

One bans paying petition circulators per signature and requires only Senate approval and Gov. Doug Ducey’s signature.

Two others require voter approval and repeal or revise the 1998 Voter Protection Act, which bars most changes to voter-approved laws.

The bill approved by the Rules Committee Monday also requires voter approval. HCR2029 makes initiative backers gather signatures in all 30 legislative districts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

2 comments

  1. vluna1
    February 27, 2017 , 6:12 pm at 6:12 pm

    Any more unconstitutional than a Proposition that is portrayed as fair wages for the “needy” … then a YES vote gives every worker in the State an Entitlement that costs only private business owners $ 1.5 Billion?

  2. marc
    February 28, 2017 , 6:42 am at 6:42 am

    legal – MAYBE wrong – yes
    vote them out next nov.

