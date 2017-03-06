Code for mandate? Lawmaker says no

One hour of coding instruction is not going to teach anyone to create the next generation of Minecraft.

But Sen. John Kavanagh figures that if students are exposed to understanding code and what it can do, then a handful will be encourage to want to know more.

So the Scottsdale Republican convinced the House Education Committee to vote 7-4 on Monday to require students to be exposed to just one hour of coding sometime between grades 4 and 12. SB 1136, which already has cleared the Senate on a 17-13 margin, now needs approval of the full House.

Kavanagh said he became inspired to push the legislation after a trip to Silicon Valley where he and other lawmakers met with some the major players there including Google and Facebook.

“One of the things they kept driving into us legislators was that they have to import hundreds of students from outside the U.S.,” he said.

“There are not enough American students that have coding skills,” Kavanagh continued. “They would really like to have American-grown talent doing this work here.”

So how much can a student learn in one hour?

Not much,” Kavanagh conceded. But he said that’s not the point.

“We’re simply trying to show young students what coding is so they understand the concept,” he said, learning why when they press a certain key on their smart phones it does a specific thing. “More importantly, they realize it may be something they’re interested in and something that they’re capable of learning.”

And it’s not even necessary the teacher have any knowledge of coding.

It’s built on a web site operated by Hourofcode.com, a nonprofit organization with the stated goal of expanding access to computer science. There are a series of programs at various grade levels.

“So at the fourth and fifth-grade (level), the students might not actually write the code,” Kavanagh explained.

“They may simply pick blocks of words and letters and insert them,” he continued, to see how each new provision affects the program. For example, it could be a race car program, where a specific line or group of lines causes a car to go faster or slower.

“When they get older they’ll actually do the typing of the code command,” Kavanagh said.

One of the issues of concern is adding a specific mandate for a very specific area of knowledge. But Kavanagh said it’s justified.

“I don’t have to run a bill to teach students how to write a novel or learn to do calculus,” he said. By contrast, he said, coding is new and a “mystery” to many.

Anyway, Kavanagh said, it doesn’t require a background in science to do coding, just an inquisitive mind.

“You need the ability to think abstractly and solve problems,” Kavanagh said. “That’s what coding’s all about.”

Not everyone thinks this is a great idea.

“I’m not very supportive of us micromanaging what we’re teaching and for how long,” said Rep. Michelle Udall, R-Mesa. And Udall, who has a bachelor’s degree in computer science and has done programming, questioned whether what Kavanagh wants will do any good at all.

“One hour of coding in between the grades of 4th and 12th is going to give very little benefit,” she said. “An hour’s about enough to figure out how frustrating it can be — but not enough to really learn the skills to be successful at it.”

Kavanagh rejected the idea that his legislation is yet another unfunded mandate on public schools, if for no other reason than there’s no cost because the online program is free.

Anyway, he said, the amount of time this would take — and just once — is “less than a field trip.”