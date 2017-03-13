Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / health care / Congress’ analyst: 14M lose coverage in 2018 under GOP health bill

Congress’ analyst: 14M lose coverage in 2018 under GOP health bill

By: The Associated Press March 13, 2017 , 2:01 pm

Money and stethoscope to illustrate the cost of health care

Nonpartisan analysts project that 14 million people would lose coverage next year under the House bill dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The estimate is a blow to Republicans.

Monday’s estimate by the Congressional Budget Office says there would be 24 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law.

The projections give fuel to opponents who warn the measure would toss millions of voters off insurance plans. Criticism has come from Democrats, Republicans from states that benefit from Obama’s law and many corners of the health-care industry.

President Donald Trump backs the GOP plan.

Republican leaders have said their aim is to lower costs. They say coverage statistics are misleading because many people covered under Obama’s law have high out-of-pocket costs that make health care unaffordable.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

One comment

  1. oraworldwide
    March 14, 2017 , 10:10 am at 10:10 am

    i just switched to Humana, only to find out that they operate on a three tier prescription basis. The one perscription that is critical to my life they will not cover. It costs $405 dollars. How would a family on TANF be able to afford necessary medications if the insurance companies and pharmaceuticals who expect to benefit from the new proposed health plan are now gouging and raising their costs. I believe in a free market, but you have some “greed” at play at the expense of Americans. What cost controls are keeping greedy insurance companies in check? Legislators do you have suggestions to curb pharmaceutical costs?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

sandra-day-oconnor

U.S. Supreme Court brings down gavel on O’Connor workout class

While the first female justice never managed to persuade her fellow justices to join her regularly, her workout class became a court fixture and a hit with a devoted group of women who live in the court's Capitol Hill neighborhood.