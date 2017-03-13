Congress’ analyst: 14M lose coverage in 2018 under GOP health bill

Nonpartisan analysts project that 14 million people would lose coverage next year under the House bill dismantling former President Barack Obama’s health care law. The estimate is a blow to Republicans.
Monday’s estimate by the Congressional Budget Office says there would be 24 million more people uninsured by 2026 than under current law.
The projections give fuel to opponents who warn the measure would toss millions of voters off insurance plans. Criticism has come from Democrats, Republicans from states that benefit from Obama’s law and many corners of the health-care industry.
President Donald Trump backs the GOP plan.
Republican leaders have said their aim is to lower costs. They say coverage statistics are misleading because many people covered under Obama’s law have high out-of-pocket costs that make health care unaffordable.
i just switched to Humana, only to find out that they operate on a three tier prescription basis. The one perscription that is critical to my life they will not cover. It costs $405 dollars. How would a family on TANF be able to afford necessary medications if the insurance companies and pharmaceuticals who expect to benefit from the new proposed health plan are now gouging and raising their costs. I believe in a free market, but you have some “greed” at play at the expense of Americans. What cost controls are keeping greedy insurance companies in check? Legislators do you have suggestions to curb pharmaceutical costs?